PICS: Saif Ali Khan takes a walk while being on phone outside his house; Abhishek Bachchan steps out post work

Abhishek Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan both were snapped in the city as they stepped out. While Saif was busy on the phone, Abhishek was spotted in the city post work.

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, everything came to a standstill. Even Bollywood stars had cooped up in their homes and were spending time with family. With the ease of restrictions of lockdown, often some stars are spotted in the city and today, and Abhishek Bachchan were seen heading out into the city. While Saif has been often seen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan post the Unlock 1, Abhishek too has been stepping out for dubbing work in the city.

On Tuesday, Saif was spotted while walking outside his house. In the photos, the Tanhaji actor was seen clad in a white kurta pajama with a red bandana across his mouth to cover it. Saif was seen casually walking towards his building as he was talking on the phone. The actor acknowledged the paps and headed inside his building. A few days back, Saif was seen walking with Kareena, Taimur, Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with masks on.

On the other hand, Abhishek was seen walking towards his car post work. The Manmarziyaan star completed his 20 years in Bollywood today and hence, his fans have been wishing him on social media. Abhishek was seen clad in a white hoodie with navy blue track pants and sneakers. The actor also was seen wearing a mask to safeguard himself against COVID 19.

Here are the photos of Saif Ali Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in the city:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif has had a good 2020 with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman. He will be seen in a special role in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, Dil Bechara. On the other hand, Abhishek is gearing up for the release of his web show, Breathe Into The Shadows. Not just this, Abhishek’s film The Big Bull also will release directly on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

