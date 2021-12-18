PICS: Salman Khan flaunts his love for checkered shirts once again as he gets papped at the airport

Salman Khan is an actor who is known for his impressive active prowess and unmissable swag. The actor, in his career of over three decades, has given several blockbuster movies and it has been a real treat to watch Salman on the big screen. Besides, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo star’s fashion statement has also been a thing among the fans and he never misses a chance to dish out major style goas every time he steps out in the city.

Interestingly, Salman was recently papped at the airport in the city and he was once again making the headlines with his style sense. To note, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor has a thing for check shirts and he once again flaunted his love for the same. In the pics, Salman was wearing a black t-shirt with black jeans and shoes. He had completed his look with his favourite check shirt and this time in black and white shade. This isn’t all. The superstar was also seen waving at the paps as he made his way towards the airport.

Take a look at Salman Khan pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman was last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar directorial Antim: The Final Truth with Aayush Sharma. He is currently working on the much talked about third installment of the Tiger franchise. The movie will also star Katrina Kaif reprising her role of Zoya while Emraan Hashmi will be seen as the lead antagonist in Tiger 3 and will have a face off with Salman Khan.