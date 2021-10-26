PICS: Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Isabelle Kaif, Sangeeta Bijlani & others grace Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash

PICS: Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Isabelle Kaif, Sangeeta Bijlani & others grace Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash
PICS: Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Isabelle Kaif, Sangeeta Bijlani & others grace Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash
It’s time for Bollywood actor and Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma to get into full celebratory mood. While the trailer of his upcoming action drama, Antim: The Final Truth just dropped on Monday, Aayush is also ringing in his 31st year today, i.e. on Tuesday, 26th of October. On the special occasion, many big celebrities from the entertainment industry were spotted as they arrived to join Aayush at his birthday bash. Everybody was seen dressed in their stylish best as they got photographed by the shutterbugs. 

Celebs like Salman Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Isabelle Kaif were spotted at the event. Salman’s rumoured ladylove Iulia Vantur too was papped. Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Varun Sharma, Meezan Jaffrey, Yasmin Karachiwala, and Sunil Grover were seen arriving for the party. Apart from this Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and legendary yesteryear actress Helen were also photographed. Everybody was seen clad in gorgeous attires for the special night. As the paps clicked them from a distance, the actors obliged them with pictures while they struck poses and smiled. All in all, it looked like it was going to be a memorable night for Aayush Sharma. 

Take a look: 

Watch this video from the night. 

This evening, the trailer of Aayush’s upcoming film, Antim: The Final Truth starring him and Salman Khan was launched. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced under the banner of Salman Khan films, Antim will showcase the story of good vs evil. The film is based on the 2018 Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern, and is slated for a theatrical release on 26th November. It will be clashing with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2. It should be noted that this is the very first time Salman will be sharing screen space with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, and naturally, fans can’t keep calm. 

Credits: Viral Bhayani


