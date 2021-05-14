PICS: Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma, Sohail Khan and Helen arrive at his residence to celebrate EID

Arpita Khan Sharma was seen arriving with her kids to celebrate Eid with brother Salman Khan and family.

The holy festival of Eid-ul-Fitr is here and while the COVID 19 pandemic has dampened the spirit of this holy festival, everyone is celebrating the day in their own way with their own way. Amid this, Eid celebrations are quite special in ’s family and it is all about happy moments with the family. And while all eyes have been on Galaxy apartments to get some update for the Eid celebration there, Salman Khan’s darling sister Arpita Khan Sharma was seen making her way to the actor’s house.

In the pics, Arpita looked beautiful in her black outfit as she stepped out of the car. She wore an all black Anarkali style suit with golden corners and had paired it with a black and golden dupatta and matching mask. She was accompanied by her kids Ahil and Ayat. On the other hand, veteran actress Helen was also spotted arriving at Salman’s residence. This isn’t all. The paps had also spotted Salman’s brother Sohail Khan arriving in his car and he had also sent Eid wishes to the paps.

Take a look at recent pics from Salman Khan’s residence:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman has been making the headlines for his recently released cop drama Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Helmed by Prabhudheva, the movie features Randeep Hooda playing the role of lead antagonist and also stars and Jackie Shroff in key roles. To note, the movie had released on OTT platforms and had opened to mixed reviews from the audience.

Also Read: Salman Khan speaks on Radhe’s OTT release says ‘will try to release it on big screen’ once theaters reopen

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×