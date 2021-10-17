In PICS: Salman Khan & Sunil Grover get papped outside Shankar Mahadevan’s studio

Every day, the paparazzi spots many celebrities from the entertainment industry as they step out for their daily hustle-bustle and routine in the dream city of Mumbai. From airports and gyms to studios, spas, and restaurants, the shutterbugs wait for stars to make an appearance in front of their cameras no matter where they go. This Sunday night was no different, as the paps spotted not one but two popular personas from the industry, i.e., Salman Khan and Sunil Grover.

A few moments back, on Sunday night, the paparazzi spotted none the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, and actor-comedian Sunil Grover at the Bandra locality of Mumbai. Both the actors were seen outside music composer Shankar Mahadevan’s studio in the neighborhood. While Salman was photographed while he sat in the passenger’s seat of his car, Sunil posed for pictures outside the studio. Sunil was seen donning a black tee-shirt, that he paired with black trousers and black and grey sneakers. He smiled at the cameras as the paps clicked him from a distance.

Take a look at Salman and Sunil’s pictures:

Both Salman Khan and Sunil Grover shared screen space in the film Bharat. The former is currently busy shooting for Tiger 3 and popular television reality show, Bigg Boss 15. Salman will soon be seen in Antim, which will hit the theatres on 26th November, 2021. Sunil Grover, on the other hand, will be seen in the Sabbir Khan directorial Nikamma featuring Abhimanyu Dasani, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty. He will also be seen in Atlee’s untitled film starring Shah Rukh Khan, and Nayanthara.

