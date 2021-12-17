PICS: Sanjay Dutt keeps it vibrant in an orange kurta as he gets papped at the airport

The paparazzi frequently spot B-Town celebs and photograph them while they go about their day. From airports to salons and gyms and studios, the paps are always waiting to capture a glimpse of celebrities and actors at different locations in the dream city of Mumbai. Well, today was no different as the paps spotted none other than Sanjay Dutt. The actor was spotted outside an airport, where he arrived in ethnic casuals.

This afternoon, the paparazzi photographed Sanjay Dutt at Kalina airport in Mumbai. The Munna Bhai actor was seen opting for a vibrant look that was stylish and comfortable at the same time. Dutt was seen in a bright orange kurta, which he paired with white pajamas. The actor also had a black mouth mask on, as per the COVID-19 safety protocols. Sanjay got out of his car and walked into the airport before posing for pictures.

Take a look:

At the work front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the 2019 film Kalank. Directed by Abhishek Verman, the film featured Dutt alongside an ensemble cast including Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sonakshi Sinha. Sanjay Dutt will be soon making his debut in the South film industry, as he will be featuring the much-anticipated pan-India film, KGF: Chapter 2 where he will be seen sharing screen space with Yash.

Sanjay is quite active on social media, where he often treats fans to glimpses of his personal and professional life with fans and followers. A week back, he posted a slew of pictures from a studio, where he was dubbing for KGF 2. Sharing the pictures, he captioned the post, “Adheera is back in action! The dubbing sessions are done for #KGFChapter2 and is on its way to theaters near you on 14th April 2022!”

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt: PHOTOS of the actor with his daughters prove they are ‘daddy’s little girls’