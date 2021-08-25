PICS: Sara Ali Khan and Radhika Madan nail their casual yet comfy look as they get papped at the airport

It is not easy to be a celebrity as constant media glare is a part and parcel of a celeb life. Not just on the personal or professional front, the celebs also make the headlines for their fashion statements as well – be it for an event, gym, casual outing or airport looks. Recently, Sara Ali Khan and Radhika Madan grabbed attention as they were papped together at the airport in Mumbai. Interestingly, both the actresses were slaying it in their comfy and casual airport look.

In the pics, the Love Aaj Kal actress opted for a laid back casual attire for the airport. She was seen wearing a white coloured t-shirt which she had paired with a lavender coloured jacket and pink coloured pyjamas. Sara had completed her airport look with her purple coloured sneakers, white sling bag and had tied her hair in a plait. On the other hand, Radhika was seen wearing a white t-shirt which she had paired with a military green coloured jacket, denims and white sneakers. The young starlets made sure to follow COVID 19 rules and were seen wearing masks as they made their way to the airport.

Check out Sara Ali Khan and Radhika Madan airport pics:

Meanwhile, speaking about the work front, Radhika Madan has grabbed massive appreciation for her stint in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. Besides, Sara is gearing up for the release of Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re with and Dhanush. This isn’t all. She has also been roped in for Vicky Kaushal’s much talked about The Immortal Ashwatthama.

