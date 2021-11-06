PICS: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal papped at Maddock Films office amid rumours of their first collaboration

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are two of the most talked about stars in Bollywood at the moment. Both of them have managed to win hearts with their impressive line of work and it will certainly be a treat to watch them in one frame. Interestingly, there have been rumours about Sara and Vicky being roped in for a project by director Laxman Utekar. According to media reports, it will be a rom-com and will be backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films.

While an official announcement is yet to be made, Sara and Vicky were recently papped at Maddock films thus adding on to the speculations for their first collaborations. In the pics, Sara looked stunning in her white kurta with grey print which she had paired with white pyjami and silver dupatta. The Love Aaj Kal actress completed her look with silver Punjabi jutti and was seen waving at the paps as she made her way towards her car. On the other hand. Vicky opted for comfy casuals as he wore a grey sweatshirt with black track pants and a pair of white sneakers.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s pics:





To note, this isn’t the first time that there have been reports about Sara and Vicky’s collaboration. Earlier, it was reported that the duo will be sharing the screen space in Aditya Dhar’s much talked about The Immortal Ashwatthama. However, looks like things didn’t work out as planned. Let us know in the comment section below if you are excited to watch Sara and Vicky sharing the screen.