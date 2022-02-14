PICS: Sara Ali Khan dons casuals after shoot; Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda spotted post look test

It’s a new week and the hustle has already started. Many celebrities and star kids were spotted by the paparazzi today as they stepped out in the city for work. Among them, were Sara Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood in the current generation. This afternoon, Sara was papped after a shoot in Mumbai’s Filmcity. The actress seemed to be in a great mood as she smiled warmly and posed for pictures. Sara donned bright casuals featuring a yellow tank top and blue denim pants. She layered up with a white shrug. Her hair was left open and the look was wrapped up with simple earrings and flawless makeup. Sara recently wrapped up shooting for Laxman Utekar’s untitled film where she will be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal.

Star kids Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda were also papped at a salon in Mumbai’s Bandra locality after a look test. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson through daughter Shweta, Agastya Nanda have not yet made their debut in showbiz yet. However, last year, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Agastya and Khushi will be making their debut in a Zoya Akhtar directorial based on the Archie comics. They will be sharing screen space with Suhana Khan. Khushi looked quite the diva in her neutral athleisure look, while Agastya kept it effortless in casuals, as they got papped today.

Apart from Sara, Khushi, and Agastya, Jacqueline Fernandez was also papped by media at Mumbai’s Versova. The actress looked stylish and she opted for a blue co-ord set for her outfit of the day.

