PICS: Sara Ali Khan is giving major schoolgirl vibes in red polka dot dress as she resumes shoot post lockdown

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

After celebrating her 25th birthday in Goa with and mom Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan is back to the bay and back to work. Well, today, this Kedarnath actress posted a photo of the camera on Instagram and alongside, she informed her fans that after a long break, she is back to the ‘first love of her life’ and that being acting. Later, Sara Ali Khan was snapped at a studio as she made her way to the vanity van. In the photos, Sara Ali Khan is seen wearing a red polka dot frock and a mask and needless to say, she looked gorgeous as ever.

Later, after a dress change, Sara Ali Khan stepped out of the vanity wearing mini shorts and tee look. That said, after returning from her birthday vacay, Sara Ali Khan paid a visit at daddy , perhaps, to congratulate her ‘abba’ and Kareena Kapoor Khan on their pregnancy as it was on Sara’s birthday that Bebo and Saif confirmed that they are expecting their second child. Also, a few days back, Sara Ali Khan was in the news after Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, Samuel Haokip, took to social media to claim that the late actor was in a relationship with Sara Ali Khan. By way of an Instagram post, Samuel said that Sushant and Sara ‘were totally in love’ and ‘inseparable’ during the promotions of their film, Kedarnath. However, she broke up with him after the failure of his film, Sonchiriya as he wrote, "I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions… Sushant and Sara were totally in love...they were inseparable...so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships.” However, Sara has remained mum on the topic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal and next, she will be seen in Aanand L.Rai’s Atrangi Re co-starring and Dhanush.

Check out the photos here:

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan dashes into the week with a shot of coffee while posing in the pool; PHOTO

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×