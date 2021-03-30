PICS: Sara Ali Khan keeps up with her fitness routine as she's spotted post Pilates class with her instructor.

Sara Ali Khan was seen exiting her class with her instructor and the duo did not mind posing for paparazzi photos. Check it out below.

Sara Ali Khan, who is a self-confessed fitness lover, made sure to not ditch her workout even amid festivities. Now, a day after Holi celebrations, Sara was snapped post her Pilates class in the city. The actress was seen exiting her class with her instructor and the duo did not mind posing for photos with the paparazzi. Sara as usual looked great as she rocked a white crop top an pink shorts.

The Simmba actress also carried her silver tote bag and added a pop of colour with her yellow flip flops. Sara was all smiles under her mask as she waved out to the paparazzi. On the occasion of Holi, Sara was spotted at the gym as she made her way through. While we were definitely surprised to see the actress working out on a festival day, she also wowed the paparazzi later with her Holi outfit.

Meanwhile, on Holi, Sara wore a white suit that she teamed up with colourful dupatta. The actress looked elegant in the ethnic outfit and completed her look with colourful bangles that perfectly complimented her traditional look. Click the link below to see Sara's photos.

The actress recently wrapped up shooting Atrangi Re with Dhanush and . She penned a heartfelt note on social media.

