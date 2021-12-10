PICS: Sara Ali Khan looks like sunshine come alive as she poses with Akshay Kumar at Atrangi Re promotions

Sara Ali Khan is a true blue fashionista who doesn’t leave a chance to win hearts with her impressive style statements. The Pataudi princess has a love for ethnics and her suit collections are a thing among the fans. And while Sara is gearing up for the promotions of her upcoming movie Atrangi Re, she is once again grabbing attention with her fashion statement. Interestingly, the team of Atrangi is currently promoting the movie in Delhi and Sara looked all regal in her ethnic wear as she posed with Akshay during the promotions.