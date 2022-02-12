PICS: Sara Ali Khan makes a statement in black as she gets papped post a workout session

Sara Ali Khan has been synonymous with fitness and the diva does take it quite seriously. Sara is often seen sweating out in the gym and dishing out major fitness goals. In fact, despite being a foodie and travel buff, the Pataudi princess leaves no stone unturned to stick to her fitness regime. Besides, Sara’s gym looks are also a thing among the fans which often grab a lot of attention. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Love Aaj Kal actress made the headlines today as she was papped post a workout session in the city.

In the pics, Sara was seen making a statement in black. She had opted for a black t-shirt which she had paired with a black jacket and pyjamas. Sara had completed her look with black slippers, had kept her tresses open and was also carrying a colourful handbag. This isn’t all. The Atrangi Re actress was also wearing a mask in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic as she walked towards her car post her workout session.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s pics:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Sara has recently wrapped the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled directorial with Vicky Kaushal. The movie has been shot in the locales of Madhya Pradesh and is set to be the sequel of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi. Announcing the wrap, Sara wrote, “It’s a film wrap. Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better. @vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you”.