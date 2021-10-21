PICS: Sara Ali Khan oozes hotness as she gets papped in casual white tee, denim shorts combo

Every day, the paparazzi photographs celebrities while they step out for some activity or the other in their daily lives. Today was no different, as the media spotted Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan as she stepped out in the Mumbai suburbs. The young actress absolutely aced the casual look, as she opted for the classic white tee-denim lowers combination. Sara looked hot in her outfit of the day – a cropped round-neck white tee-shirt, that she teamed with a pair of light blue denim shorts with a ripped hemline. She chose flats for footwear, while her hair was left open.

Sara kept in mind to combine her style game with COVID safety precautions, as she wore a white mouth mask. The Simmba actress wrapped up her look with a black tote bag. The paps continued clicking her from a distance as she walked towards her car. Sara Ali Khan will be soon seen gracing Ranveer Singh’s new television quiz show, The Big Picture. Sara will make an appearance along with her contemporary, Janhvi Kapoor.

Take a look at Sara’s latest pictures:

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Reportedly, the film stars Sara in a double role. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and backed by him and Bhushan Kumar. The film is reportedly heading for a release on Netflix amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides this, Sara reportedly is a part of The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal. As per reports, the project's shoot has been put on the backburner.

