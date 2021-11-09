PICS: Sara Ali Khan is a Proper Patola in her floral print suit as she steps out in the city

Sara Ali Khan has been one of the actresses in Bollywood who has managed to win hearts, not just with her stunning looks and impressive acting skills, but has also emerged as a true blue fashionista. Besides, the Pataudi princess is also known for her dedication towards fitness. And while Sara doesn’t miss a chance to dish out major fitness and style goals, she made sure to keep up with the trajectory as she was papped in the city today.

In the pics, the Love Aaj Kal actress was donning a traditional look as she was papped after her pilates session. Sara, who loves wearing ethnics, was seen wearing a beautiful white coloured suit with floral print. She completed the look with white coloured churidar pyjama and a matching dupatta with floral print. The Simmba actress was definitely shelling out proper Punjabi kudi vibes in her suit. Sara made sure to wear her mask as she stepped out and was seen waving at the paps as she walked towards the car.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara, who was last seen in Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1, is looking forward to the release of Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. While there were reports about Sara sharing the screen space with Vicky Kaushal in Aditya Dhar’s The Immortal Ashwatthama, there have been reports that the duo has been roped in for Laxman Utekar’s upcoming rom-com.