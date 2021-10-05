PICS: Sara Ali Khan seeks blessing at Ganesh Temple in Udaipur; Dishes out perfect desi girl vibes

Sara Ali Khan has been on a vacation spree for months now. After enjoying her time in the Maldives, Ladakh and Kashmir, Sara is no vacationing in Udaipur. The Pataudi princess is spending time basking in the beauty of the lakes and monuments in the royal city. In fact, she is also visiting temples on a spree of late in Udaipur and her fashion statements during her vacation are winning hearts. Keeping up with this trajectory, Sara is once again making the headlines as new pics from her Udaipur diaries have surfaced on the internet.

In the pics, Sara was seen seeking blessings at Ganesha Temple in the city. The Pataudi princess was seen sitting inside the temple and was posing happily for the camera. The Love Aaj Kal actress was dishing out major desi girl vibes. She opted for a pink coloured kurta which she had paired a white coloured palazzo with pink prints. She had completed her look with a white dupatta with floral print, bangles and kept her tresses open.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s pics from Udaipur:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Sara Ali Khan, who was last seen in Coolie No 1 opposite , has wrapped the shooting of Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re which will also star and Dhanush in the lead. Besides, according to media reports, Sara has also been roped in to play the female lead in Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama which is being helmed by Aditya Dhar.