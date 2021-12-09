PICS: Sara Ali Khan shows up in a green sharara at the airport, Akshay Kumar looks suave in casuals

Every day, celebrities from the entertainment industry get papped in the dream city of Mumbai as they step out for their day-to-day business. From airports and gyms to restaurants and recording studios, the media photographs B’Town celebs everywhere they go. Today was no different as the paparazzi spotted Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar at the airport. The Atrangi Re co-stars arrived in style while not forgoing comfort in any way.

A few moments back, the paparazzi photographed Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar at the Kalina airport in Mumbai. She opted for a desi look as she donned a dark green sharara with white polka dots on it. Moreover, she paired a violet leheriya dupatta that added a bright contrast to her entire look. Sara wore Punjabi juttis for footwear and added violet bangles for accessories. The actress kept her hair open while she opted for a no-makeup look.

Moreover, she also carried a colorful handbag and wore a mask as per the COVID safety protocols. As the paps photographed her, she obliged them with pictures and even waved at them.

Coming to Akshay Kumar, the actor kept it quite casual and stylish. Khiladi Kumar was seen donning a purple hoodie along with grey joggers and a pair of white sneakers. His tinted sunglasses added further style to his look.

Take a look:

Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing screen space in their upcoming romantic comedy, Atrangi Re. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film also features South star Dhanush. Atrangi Re is all set to release digitally on 24th December.

ALSO READ: 3 years of Kedarnath: 5 BTS photos of Sara Ali Khan & Sushant Singh Rajput that are etched in our memory