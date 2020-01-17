PICS: Sara Ali Khan turns ‘pataka’ in a chic look as she joins Kartik Aaryan post Love Aaj Kal trailer launch

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have had an exciting day as trailer of Love Aaj Kal was launched in the morning. Post that, the stars were snapped together for the promotions of their love story. Check it out.

Fans of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are having a great time as the two have kicked off the promotions of their upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal post the trailer launch. In the morning, the young duo was all pumped up to launch the trailer of their romantic drama and now, in the evening, Sara and Kartik are all charged up to promote their film. After the trailer was launched, the audience has been reacting to the love story in a positive way and Sara and Kartik’s fiery chemistry is being praised.

The Love Aaj Kal duo were snapped in the film city in the evening. In the photos, Sara can be seen flaunting her chic look in a black crop top and matching denim shorts. But what stole the show was her hot pink jacket with ‘pataka’ written on it. Sara’s hair was tied in a high ponytail and she smiled as she joined co-star Kartik for photos. Kartik, on the other hand, is seen flaunting the same look which he had donned for the trailer launch.

(Also Read: Love Aaj Kal: Kartik Aaryan is glad Ranveer Singh made his & Sara Ali Khan’s ‘jodi’: Boht ache se dosti karayi)

In a blue jean, orange tee and a black jacket with hearts, Kartik looked dapper as he posed with his co-actor from Love Aaj Kal. At the trailer launch, the two were asked several things about the film and how their experience was working with director Imtiaz Ali for the first time. Kartik was all praises for the director and Sara too mentioned that she learnt a lot from the filmmaker. Love Aaj Kal is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and so far, Janhvi Kapoor and have reviewed and loved the trailer. Love Aaj Kal is slated to release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Check out the photos:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More