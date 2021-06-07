PICS: Sara Ali Khan waves at paps as she steps out post a workout session; Makes sure to follow COVID 19 norms

Sara Ali Khan, who will be next seen in Atrangi Re, was recently papped as she stepped out post a workout session.

Sara Ali Khan has been one of the actresses who never misses a chance to dish out major fitness goals to her massive fan following. Her mind-boggling transformation before she had made her debut in Bollywood has also been a source of inspiration for everyone and the Pataudi princess makes sure to be in perfect shape now. In fact, Sara is often papped post her workout session and her gym looks are also a thing among the fans.

Keeping up with this trajectory, as the gyms have opened in Mumbai amid the unlock phase of COVID 19 pandemic, Sara was papped post a rigorous workout session. In the pics, Sara was spotted wearing a white t-shirt paired with black and purple shorts and white sneakers. The Kedarnath actress was seen carrying a baby pink coloured bag and tied her hair in a back bun. The diva was also seen waving at the paps as she was seen making her way to the car and made sure to follow the COVID 19 norms by wearing a mask as she stepped out in the city.



Talking about the work front, Sara has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The Pataudi princess will be next seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re along with and Dhanush. Apart from this, she has also been roped in for Vicky Kaushal starrer The Immortal Ashwathama which is being helmed by Aditya Dhar. Pinkvilla has earlier reported that the team will hit the floors in the month of September this year.

