PICS: On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, fans turn up outside Mannat for a glimpse of the superstar

by Priyakshi   |  Published on Nov 02, 2021 01:45 AM IST  |  4.4K
   
PICS: On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, fans turn up outside Mannat for a glimpse of the superstar
PICS: On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, fans turn up outside Mannat for a glimpse of the superstar

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has turned a year older today, on November 2nd, and fans have gathered in huge numbers outside the actor’s residence in Mumbai’s Bandra. The past month, Shah Rukh went through a rather rough patch in his personal life as his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB in connection to the cruise drugs bust case. Amid a legal tussle that went on for over three weeks, during which Aryan was lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, SRK spent several sleepless nights. After Aryan’s release on Saturday, 30th October, former attorney general of India, Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan in court, revealed that the worried actor was having coffee after coffee in the days preceding the bail hearing. 

But now, it looks like things are slowly but surely returning to normal, thanks to King Khan’s many fans who continue to love and support him. The massive crowd of hundreds of people gathered outside Shah Rukh’s Mannat in Mumbai’s Bandra points to this very fact. Scenes outside Mannat are that of joy and celebration as fans and well-wishers gather in the dead of the night to wish the actor on his 56th birthday today. Along with fans, one can also see police officials outside the actor’s residence, who are ensuring that the crowd remains in control. 

ALSO READ: Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, gifts & bouquets make way to the Baadshah’s Mannat: WATCH

Take a look: 

Fans gather outside Mannat on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday first image
Fans gather outside Mannat on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday second image
Fans gather outside Mannat on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday third image
Fans gather outside Mannat on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday fourth image
Fans gather outside Mannat on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday fifth image
Fans gather outside Mannat on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday sixth image
Fans gather outside Mannat on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday seventh image

Earlier today, there were visuals of bouquets and gifts from well-wishers making their way into Mannat ahead of SRK’s birthday. Recently, a source revealed to a leading news portal, "SRK has decided to have a low-key birthday celebration. This year too, he is expected to greet his fans who have stood by him during these testing times. He wants to thank them and appreciate them for their support."

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan's home Mannat lit up ahead of Aryan Khan's homecoming on Saturday

Credits: Viral Bhayani


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

E-cosmos Portable Flexible Usb Led Light Lamp, Multicolour, Small (usb-led-lamp)

₹32.00
₹199.00 (84%)
 Buy Now
The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpacks Laptop Bag For Women Men (35 Liter) (blue)

The Deal Water Resistant College School Book Bag Laptop Computer, Travel Backpac...

₹499.00
₹999.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver For Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset With 1.2m Tangle-free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (black)

Ptron Pride Lite Hbe (high Bass Earphones) In-ear Wired Headphones With In-line ...

₹149.00
₹899.00 (83%)
 Buy Now
The Deal 15.6

The Deal 15.6" Polyester Casual Laptop Bags/backpack For Men With Adjustable Str...

₹399.00
₹999.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Blue Pens For Good Handwriting | Ball Pens For Students | Ideal For School And Office Use | Cello Stationery

Cello Butterflow Ball Pen Set - Blue | Pack Of 10 | Ball Pens For Smooth Writing...

₹85.00
₹100.00 (15%)
 Buy Now
Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Metal), Gun Metal

Jbl C200si By Harman Super Deep Bass In-ear Premium Headphones With Mic (gun Met...

₹799.00
₹1,499.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiver For Notebook, Laptop, Computer, Macbook, Windows, Macos, (red-black)

Portronics Toad 12 Wireless 2.4g Optical Mouse With Ergonomic Design, Usb Receiv...

₹390.00
₹599.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For Smooth Writing | Ball Point Pen Set  | Pens For Students And Professionals | Cello Stationery

Cello Finegrip Ball Pen | Blue Ball Pens | Jar Of 25 Units | Best Ball Pens For ...

₹99.00
₹175.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Wooden/writing Desk (wooden)

Ofixo Multi-purpose Laptop Table/study Table/bed Table/foldable And Portable Woo...

₹500.00
₹1,999.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control Tws, Dual Hd Mic, Type-c Fast Charging, Ipx4 Water-resistant, Passive Noise Cancelling & Voice Assistant (black)

Ptron Bassbuds Duo New Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Co...

₹799.00
₹2,599.00 (69%)
 Buy Now
View All