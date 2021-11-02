PICS: On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, fans turn up outside Mannat for a glimpse of the superstar

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has turned a year older today, on November 2nd, and fans have gathered in huge numbers outside the actor’s residence in Mumbai’s Bandra. The past month, Shah Rukh went through a rather rough patch in his personal life as his son Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB in connection to the cruise drugs bust case. Amid a legal tussle that went on for over three weeks, during which Aryan was lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, SRK spent several sleepless nights. After Aryan’s release on Saturday, 30th October, former attorney general of India, Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan in court, revealed that the worried actor was having coffee after coffee in the days preceding the bail hearing.

But now, it looks like things are slowly but surely returning to normal, thanks to King Khan’s many fans who continue to love and support him. The massive crowd of hundreds of people gathered outside Shah Rukh’s Mannat in Mumbai’s Bandra points to this very fact. Scenes outside Mannat are that of joy and celebration as fans and well-wishers gather in the dead of the night to wish the actor on his 56th birthday today. Along with fans, one can also see police officials outside the actor’s residence, who are ensuring that the crowd remains in control.

Take a look:

Earlier today, there were visuals of bouquets and gifts from well-wishers making their way into Mannat ahead of SRK’s birthday. Recently, a source revealed to a leading news portal, "SRK has decided to have a low-key birthday celebration. This year too, he is expected to greet his fans who have stood by him during these testing times. He wants to thank them and appreciate them for their support."

