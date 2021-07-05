  1. Home
PICS: Shahid Kapoor follows COVID 19 protocols as he steps out for shoot; Hrithik Roshan looks cool in casuals

Shahid Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan won hearts with their swag as they stepped out in the city.
PICS: Shahid Kapoor follows COVID 19 protocols as he steps out for shoot; Hrithik Roshan looks cool in casuals
Ever since the COVID 19 norms have been relaxed in Maharashtra, several celebs have been spotted stepping out in the city. Needless to say, as the celebs are getting back to their normal routine, they have managed to keep the paps on their toes. Today, Shahid Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan were papped as they went out and about in the city and they exuded charm in their casual looks. To note, the Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor was spotted shooting amid the COVID 19 pandemic.

In the pics, Shahid was spotted stepping out of his vanity man and looked dapper in his brown shirt. The Kabir Singh actor also made sure to follow the COVID 19 protocols and wore a mask as he stepped out for the shoot. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan also made heads turn with his swag as he won hearts with his casual look. The War star opted for a grey coloured t-shirt which he had paired with light grey coloured tracks, a grey coloured cap and a pair of grey sneakers.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor’s pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in the much awaited Krrish 4 which happens to be the fourth installment of his superhero franchise. On the other hand, Shahid is gearing up for the release of his sports drama Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. The movie happens to be the remake of Gowtam Tinnanuri’s National Award winning movie Jersey which had Nani in the lead.

Also Read: Shahid Kapoor treats fans with a shirtless Sunday selfie as he wishes them 'good morning'

Credits :Viral Bhayani

