PICS: Shahid Kapoor gets papped with mom Neelima Azeem as they arrive at Jersey screening

After a gap of over two years, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to be back on the big screen with his upcoming film Jersey. The movie will be hitting the theatres on 31st December this year, and fans are eagerly awaiting the year-end blast. This evening, a screening of the film was organized at an upscale locality of the dream city of Mumbai. The paparazzi spotted Shahid along with his mother Neelima Azeem at the event. Both Shahid and Neelima posed for pictures, as the paps clicked them from a distance.

This evening, was papped by the media at Juhu, Mumbai, as he arrived for the screening of his upcoming film Jersey. The actor was accompanied by his mother Neelima Azeem. Shahid was seen in casual wear for the event. The actor was donning a grey tee, that he teamed up with black trousers and greyish-brown sneakers. He accessorized the look with a cap, a necklace, and a watch. Shahid posed with proud mom Neelima who was seen clad in a floral-printed salwar suit. The mother-son duo shared a sweet moment as they smiled at each other as they got papped.

Take a look:

Talking about the film, Jersey, as mentioned above will be releasing in the theatres on December 31st. It is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film by the same name. Shahid will be seen essaying the role of a cricketer who gets acknowledgment and success much later in his career. Apart from Shahid, Mrunal Thakur will be starring in the film as well.