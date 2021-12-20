PICS: Shahid Kapoor kills it in blue & white print suit, Mrunal Thakur slays in denims at Jersey promotions

Every day, the paparazzi spots and photographs some celebrity or the other in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Today was no exception as the shutterbugs captured Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur as they promoted their upcoming film, Jersey. This is Shahid’s first film after the 2019 movie Kabir Singh, and fans are way too excited to watch the actor on the silver screen once again. Shahid too is leaving no stone unturned in promoting his film. While he often shares BTS pictures and videos of Jersey on his social media space, today, the actor was seen stepping out for promotions as well.

Both Shahid and Mrunal Thakur upped their fashion game today for Jersey promotions. Shahid looked quite dapper in a quirky, blue and white printed suit, with a striped blue shirt underneath. He wrapped the look with a pair of sunglasses and uber-cool sneakers. Mrunal, on the other hand, was seen opting for a denim-on-denim look. The Dhamaka actress wore a tan-colored bra-top and layered it with a dark blue, cropped denim jacket. Mrunal paired it with denim trousers and heeled pump-shoes. She kept her hair open and styled it with a sleek middle parting, while her makeup was flawless. Both the actors smiled and posed for pictures while the paparazzi clicked them from a distance.

Take a look:

Talking about the film, Jersey is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name, starring Nani in the lead. Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal, the film also features veteran actor Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role. Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey will be hitting the theatres on the 31st of December this year.

