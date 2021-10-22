PICS: Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput with kids Misha, Zain look one stylish fam as they return from Maldives

Shahid Kapoor, wifey Mira Rajput, and kids Misha and Zain are finally back from their family vacation in the Maldives. The sweet family of four had jetted off for a quick getaway to the tropical island, a few days back. The family, however, a few moments back, has finally landed in the dream city of Mumbai. As they arrived, the paparazzi clicked them from a distance. It has to be said that the Kapoor family looked extremely stylish in their latest airport look.

A few moments back, the shutterbugs spotted Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, wife Mira Rajput, and their two kids Misha and Zain as they arrived in the city from their fabulous Maldives vacation. All four looked rather good in their chic airport look. Both husband and wife were seen opting for an all-black look. Shahid donned a black shirt that teamed up with black trousers and shoes. On the other hand, Mira was seen clad in a black sweatshirt that she paired with ripped black shorts and grey and white sneakers. While Shahid carried Zain in his arms, Misha was seen holding mom Mira’s hand. Keeping up with the COVID safety protocols, all four of them wore mouth masks. The kids were seen wearing protective shields as well.

Take a look:

In the past few days, Shahid and Mira were seen dishing out major travel goals on their respective social media accounts. From beach pictures and candle-light dinners to underwater swimming to moonwalking, the celebrity couple was seen doing it all, while fans swooned over them.

ALSO READ: Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput’s Maldives PICS will drive away your mid week blues