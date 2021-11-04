PICS: Shanaya, Khushi & Janhvi Kapoor dish out desi girl vibes in ethnic wear at Anil Kapoor’s Diwali Bash

The tinsel town of Bollywood loves its Diwali parties. And after almost two years of muted celebrations, things are slowly but surely coming closer to the pre-COVID normal times. Anil Kapoor who is known for his grand and lavish bashes in Bollywood, is hosting a Diwali party at his residence tonight. The star-studded affair is incomplete without dressing up, glamorous outfits, paparazzi pictures, and a whole lot of fun. Speaking of glam, the Kapoor sisters – Janhvi and Khushi, along with cousin Shanaya were seen going all out in their stunning ethnic outfits for the night. Don’t believe us? Check out the pictures below!

Both Janhvi and Shanaya Kapoor opted for the saree route for the night. Janhvi decided on a parrot green saree with mirror work on the borders and a matching blouse. The actress kept her hair down, and accessorized the look with a pair of golden earrings. Kohled eyes, mascara, blushed cheeks, and a nude lip shade completed her look. Shanaya too wore a green-hued saree that she paired with an embellished blouse. Statement earrings and generously applied blush punctuated Shanaya’s look. The young woman looked pretty with her hair styled in a bun. 

Khushi Kapoor on the other hand, was seen in the mood for pink. She looked stunning as she donned a baby pink lehenga and a matching strapless choli with ruffled and netted sleeves. Khushi too kept her hair down, and completed the look with glam makeup. She was even seen twinning in pink with dad Boney Kapoor, who arrived for the event in a pink kurta, white pajamas, and brown formal shoes.  

Take a look: 

 

janhvi, khushi, and boney kapoor at anil kapoor diwali bash first image

janhvi kapoor at anil kapoor diwali bash first image

janhvi and khushi kapoor at anil kapoor diwali bash first image

janhvi and khushi kapoor at anil kapoor diwali bash second image

shanaya kapoor at anil kapoor diwali bash first image

shanaya kapoor at anil kapoor diwali bash second image

shanaya kapoor at anil kapoor diwali bash third image

janhvi kapoor at anil kapoor diwali bash second image

janhvi kapoor at anil kapoor diwali bash third image

janhvi kapoor with dad boney kapoor at anil kapoor diwali bash first image

janhvi and khushi with dad boney kapoor at anil kapoor diwali bash second image

anil kapoor at his diwali bash first image

anil kapoor at his diwali bash second image

anil kapoor at his diwali bash third image

Credits: Viral Bhayani


