PICS: Shanaya, Khushi & Janhvi Kapoor dish out desi girl vibes in ethnic wear at Anil Kapoor’s Diwali Bash
Both Janhvi and Shanaya Kapoor opted for the saree route for the night. Janhvi decided on a parrot green saree with mirror work on the borders and a matching blouse. The actress kept her hair down, and accessorized the look with a pair of golden earrings. Kohled eyes, mascara, blushed cheeks, and a nude lip shade completed her look. Shanaya too wore a green-hued saree that she paired with an embellished blouse. Statement earrings and generously applied blush punctuated Shanaya’s look. The young woman looked pretty with her hair styled in a bun.
Khushi Kapoor on the other hand, was seen in the mood for pink. She looked stunning as she donned a baby pink lehenga and a matching strapless choli with ruffled and netted sleeves. Khushi too kept her hair down, and completed the look with glam makeup. She was even seen twinning in pink with dad Boney Kapoor, who arrived for the event in a pink kurta, white pajamas, and brown formal shoes.

