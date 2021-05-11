PICS: Shatrughan Sinha, Esha Deol, Daisy Shah & others get papped as they head to get vaccinated for COVID 19

Several celebs have stepped out in the city today as he went on to get their jab of COVID 19 vaccine and strengthen their fight against the deadly virus.

As the COVID 19 pandemic continues to get worse every day and more and more cases are being reported with the day. Amid this, while following the COVID 19 protocols, including double masks, social distancing, sanitization and staying indoors, is a must these days, getting vaccinated against the deadly virus is equally important. In fact, several celebs are often seen encouraging people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. This isn’t all. Celebs are also spotted heading to the vaccination centre to get their jab of vaccination.

Interestingly, today, several celebrities were papped outside different vaccination centres to get their dose of the COVID 19 vaccine. Among these was Daisy Shah who was all set to take a step ahead in her fight against Coronavirus. On the other hand, Arbaaz Khan was also seen accompanying his son as he took his first jab. Esha Deol was also papped with her husband Bharat Takhtani as they headed towards the vaccination centre. Among the others were choreographer turned director Remo D’Souza and his wife Lizelle D’Souza and Shatrughan Sinha who came with his wife and son Luv Sinha.

Take a look at celeb pics heading to get vaccinated:

Earlier, celebs like , Sonu Sood, Radhika Madan, , Rohit Shetty etc had also got themselves vaccinated of late. This isn’t all. Several celebs have also come forward to help the needy in these trying times. Power couple and Virat Kholi have even started a COVID 19 fundraiser to help people. Sharing the news, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress wrote, "As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief. We shall all overcome this crisis together. Please step forward to support India and Indians. Your contribution will help in saving lives during this critical time. Click on the link in my bio to make an impact. Mask up! Stay home! Stay safe!"

