PICS: Sherlyn Chopra arrives at Crime Branch office for probe in Raj Kundra's adult films production case

In connection with the case involving the production of adult films, in which Raj Kundra has been arrested, Sherlyn Chopra arrived on Friday afternoon at the office of the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch. The actress was summoned by the Crime Branch for questioning in the matter pertaining to the production of adult films. ANI tweeted photos of the actress making her way to the office of the Crime Branch to answer questions with regards to the case in which 's husband has been arrested.

ANI Twitter handle wrote, "Actress Sherlyn Chopra reached Crime Branch's Property Cell office for joining investigation in connection with the porn film production case in which businessman Raj Kundra was arrested." On Friday morning, it was revealed that Sherlyn was called by the Crime Branch for questioning in the matter. Amid all this, businessman Raj Kundra is still in judicial custody on the matter related to the production of porn films. He was arrested back on July 19.



Mumbai: Actress Sherlyn Chopra reached Crime Branch's Property Cell office for joining investigation in connection with the porn film production case in which businessman Raj Kundra was arrested pic.twitter.com/VLIyIUSK8c — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2021

A few days after Raj Kundra's arrest, Sherlyn Chopra had taken to her social media handle to release a video in which she claimed that she was the first person to have spoken up about the porn film production case earlier this year. She claimed to have given a statement to the Mumbai cyber cell in the video. Not just this, later, Sherlyn spoke to a portal and accused Raj Kundra of assault back in March 2019.

Raj Kundra, who was arrested by the Crime Branch officials, had appealed against his arrest in the Bombay High Court. His bail plea hearing is also scheduled to be heard by the Mumbai Sessions Court on August 10. Post his arrest, Shilpa recently broke her silence in a long statement and requested for privacy from the media amid the matter.

