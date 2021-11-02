PICS: Shilpa Shetty gets papped with son Viaan as they step out for Diwali shopping

The festive season is here and people are finally gearing up to spend some joyful moments with their loved ones. After almost two years of being in a pandemic, the B’Town celebs too are excited for this festive time. Well, Diwali is just around the corner and preparations for the same are surely underway. Speaking of which, this afternoon, the paparazzi spotted Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty along with her son Viaan Raj Kundra. The mother-son duo was papped while they stepped out in the city for some Diwali shopping.

Shilpa Shetty and son Viaan were photographed by the shutterbugs a few hours back. They were spotted in the Juhu neighborhood of Mumbai where they were seen shopping for Diwali. Keeping in line with the festive times, Shilpa donned a red Kurta that she teamed up with a pair of beige ankle-length pants. She kept her hair open, while she accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses and a grey tote bag. The actress wrapped up her look with a mouth mask and flat sandals. Viaan too was seen in traditional wear, as he donned a pink Kurta and white pajamas.

The paparazzi photographed Shilpa and Viaan, as the actress picked up Diwali sweets from a local store.

Take a look:

In other news, recently, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's lawyers have put a defamation suit against Sherlyn Chopra of Rs 50 Crore. Raj and Shilpa's lawyers took the step after Sherlyn Chopra filed an FIR against the businessman at Juhu Police Station on October 14. In her complaint, Sherlyn had alleged sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against Raj and Shilpa. She had also called a press conference despite the warning from the couple's lawyers’ side.

In the latest turn of events, Sherlyn shared her reply to the defamation suit with the court, and cited it as "a weapon to stifle the pursuit of justice".

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shilpa Shetty’s scary Halloween look is not for the faint hearted