PICS: Shilpa Shetty Kundra nails the casual look as she steps out with daughter Samisha

Kundra made the headlines for some of the most unfortunate reasons after her husband Raj Kundra was arrested for his connection with an adult film racket case. And while the actress has been under constant media scrutiny, she has maintained a dignified silence about the same. In fact, after keeping a low profile for a while, Shilpa had recently grabbed the attention as she resumed the shooting of Super Dancer Chapter 4 wherein she will be seen as a judge.

And now, the actress made the heads turn after she was papped with her daughter Samisha. In the pics, the Dhadkan actress looked stunning as he opted for a comfy yet stylish outfit that depicted her weekend mode. Shilpa was seen wearing a white coloured oversized sweatshirt which she had paired with loose jeans and a pair of light coloured sneakers. She was seen holding Samisha in her arms and the little angel looked adorable in a pink coloured frock and white pyjamas. She was also wearing a pink coloured hairband with a pink bow.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty’s pics with Samisha:

Meanwhile, Shilpa had recently resumed shooting for Super Dancer Chapter 4 along with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. Talking about her return, Anurag said, “I just gave her a warm hug. We all gave her a hug. Because we don’t know she might have gone through hell, many things have happened so we didn’t feel right to even ask anything or talk about it. It’s a friendship...three of us really understand each other. We even fight a lot but it’s all healthy. I really look forward to shooting with them every week, spend time with them, be with them, laugh with them, share stories”.

