PICS: Shilpa Shetty Kundra twins with her kids as they come together with their family for Ganpati Visarjan

Kundra has been known for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with a lot of enthusiasm every year. The actress takes home the idol of Lord Ganesh each year with a lot of faith and zeal and this year was no different. And while she had welcomed Lord Ganesha this year as well, the actress and her family had now headed for the visarjan ceremony. To note, the idol of Lord Ganesha is submerged in water during the visarjan ceremony.

In the pics, Shilpa was seen wearing identical dress like her kids. While the Dhadkan actress wore a cream coloured kurta with floral print and paired it with a cream coloured palazzo with golden stripes, her son Viaan Raj Kundra wore a matching kurta with cream coloured pyjama for Ganpati visarjan. On the other hand, Shilpa’s daughter Samisha looked adorable in the matching floral print frock. In the pics, Shilpa was seen holding Lord Ganesha’s idol along with her family as they headed for visarjan and Viaan was also accompanying his mother. The actress along with her family and loved ones were seen performing the visarjan ceremony together while chanting Ganpati Bappa Moreya. This isn’t all. Shilpa even posed with her kids for the paps later.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty’s pics:

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty had shared pics from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at her home on social media. She wrote, “Harr saal ki tarah, iss saal bhi humaare GANNU RAJA saath hain, toh harr sankat ki maat hai. Keeping up with our yearly tradition, sending blessings your way. May Bappa’s grace help you overcome all your hurdles & obstacles!”.

