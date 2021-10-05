PICS: Shilpa Shetty looks straight out of an ad as she gets papped at a salon

Every day, celebrities from the entertainment industry are photographed by the media as they go about the hustle and bustle of daily life. From gyms and airports to restaurants and studios, the paparazzi spot B-Town celebs in every part of town. Today was no different, as the shutterbugs papped none other than Shilpa Shetty as she stepped out for a salon day in an upscale locality in the dream city of Mumbai. Shilpa looked straight out of an advertisement as she flaunted her long tresses in the bright sunlight.

This afternoon, Bollywood actress and television show judge, was spotted by the paparazzi as she made a run to the salon in the Juhu neighborhood of Mumbai. Shilpa opted for simple, comfortable, and yet stylish casuals for her mid-week outing. The actress was seen in a round-neck black graphic tee, which she paired with a black and white checkered wrap-around skirt. The actress accessorized the look with a pair of black sunnies, a black shoulder bag, a few layered, dainty necklaces, and bracelets. She opted for a white mask and a pair of white sneakers. Shilpa wrapped up the look by keeping her glossy brunette tresses loose and applying simple makeup.

Take a look:

Of late, Shilpa has been sharing words of wisdom on her social media space. Ever since her husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested for his alleged involvement in the production and distribution of adult films, Shilpa turned to inspirational words for comfort and strength. The actress currently appears on the television dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, where she features as a judge alongside filmmaker Anurag Basu, and choreographer Geeta Kapur.