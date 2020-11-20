PICS: Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha is a cutie as her face gets revealed for first time as they get papped

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra welcomed their second child Samisha early this year. The baby was born via surrogacy and had shared the news a week after Samisha’s birth.

Kundra has been on cloud nine ever since she had welcomed her daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra via surrogacy in February this year. The actress, who was already a proud mommy of a son Viaan, has been seen sharing adorable posts for her little princess which often make us go aww. However, all this while, the yummy mummy made sure to smartly hide Samisha’s face in all her social media posts. However, the paparazzi have finally managed to get a glimpse of Samisha’s cute face.

Yes! You read that right. Samisha has been revealed for the first time today. This happened as the mother daughter duo stepped out for the first time in the city. In the pics, Shilpa was seen dressed on a light blue coloured shirt paired with denims and silver coloured loafers. On the other hand, her little munchkin looked irresistibly cute in her pink shirt and jeans as she was clinging to her mommy’s shoulder. It was difficult to take eyes off Samisha’s awwdorable looks.

Take a look at Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s daughter Samisha’s pics as her face got revealed for the first time:

Earlier, Shilpa had shared a beautiful video of her kids Samisha and Viaan as they celebrated their first Bhai Dooj together. In the video, Shilpa was seen holding baby Samisha in her lap and performing the bhai dooj ritual on her daughter’s behalf. On the other hand, Viaan was all smiles as he celebrates the festival with his baby sister for the first time. She captioned the video as, “The 2 parts of our hearts Viaan-Raj & Samisha celebrating their first Bhai Dooj Hearts full of gratitude because my little boy’s dream for a li’l sister has come true. His happiness today is so evident in his radiant smile Thank you, Universe @rajkundra9 #BhaiDooj #ViaanRajKundra #SamishaShettyKundra #gratitude #brothersister #family #blessed #siblings.”

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty shares a cute video of son Viaan & daughter Samisha celebrating their first bhai dooj; WATCH

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×