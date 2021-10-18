In PICS: Shraddha Kapoor is a breath of fresh air in her casual Monday look

Trust the paparazzi in the dream city of Mumbai to spot celebrities from the entertainment industry in every nook and cranny of the town. Every day, the shutterbugs spot actors as they go about the hustle-bustle of daily life. From gyms and studios to airports and posh restaurants, the media photographs actors at every other location. This Monday was no different as the paps spotted none other than Shraddha Kapoor as she stepped out in the city in an easy-going outfit.

This afternoon, the paparazzi spotted Shraddha Kapoor in the neighborhood of Andheri in Mumbai city, as she stepped out for some work. The Aashiqui 2 actress looked like a breath of fresh air as she made an appearance in an easy-going, casual outfit. Shraddha was seen wearing a white top, that she paired with light blue ripped denim pants, and a grey shrug. She also wore a white mouth mask and brown sandals. She carried a light brown shoulder bag with her as well. Shraddha kept her long tresses open, while she opted for a no-makeup look. The actress obliged for pictures, as the paps clicked her from a distance.

Take a look:

In terms of work, Shraddha Kapoor was last seen in Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff. She will be next seen in filmmaker Luv Ranjan’s yet-to-be-titled rom-com alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, and Boney Kapoor. Previous schedules for the same have taken place in New Delhi and fans are excited to see Ranbir and Shraddha together. Apart from this, she also has ChaalBaaz In London and Nikhil Dwivedi's trilogy around Naagin.

