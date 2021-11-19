PICS: Shraddha Kapoor dons flamingo trousers as she gets papped at airport; Amitabh Bachchan is winter ready

B’Town celebs get papped every day as they step out in the city and go about their daily life chores. Be it outside gyms and restaurants or at studios and airports, the media photographs actors and celebrities at all possible locations in the dream city of Mumbai. Fans too love seeing their favorite stars going about their normal life, beyond the roles they portray on the screens. Speaking of which, this evening, the paparazzi spotted not one but two loved personalities from Bollywood – Amitabh Bachchan and Shraddha Kapoor.

Aashiqui 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor was spotted as she arrived at airport departures. The young actress opted for an easy and comfortable look as her travel outfit today. Shraddha was seen donning a white undershirt which she paired with a cute-looking pair of trousers with flamingoes printed all over them. She layered it up with a cropped denim jacket. Shraddha tied her hair in a ponytail and chose a pair of sunglasses and simple hoop earrings as accessories. A mouth mask, white sneakers, and a grey shoulder bag completed her look.

Amitabh Bachchan too was spotted in the city today. The senior actor kept himself warm and cozy as he stepped out on a November evening. His outfit featured a tracksuit and a blue cap. Big B was photographed while he was inside his car.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy shooting for Luv Ranjan’s next opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Coming to Amitabh Bachchan, the actor has a slew of films lined up including Goodbye, Oonchai, Jhund, Brahmastra, and Mayday.

