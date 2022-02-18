PICS: Shraddha Kapoor makes a statement in her all brown outfit as she gets papped at the airport

Shraddha Kapoor, the girl who became an overnight star with her debut in the 2013 release Aashiqui 2, has managed to garner a massive fan following in her career of around 9 years. The diva has been a part of several hit movies and has successfully carved a niche for herself with her stunning looks and impressive acting chops. But apart from this, Shraddha’s style statements are also a thing among her fans and the actress never misses a chance to make heads turn every time she steps out in the city.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Shraddha once again grabbed the eyeballs this morning as she was papped at the Mumbai airport. In the pics, the Ek Villain actress was slaying in her all brown outfit with starry print. Shraddha had completed her look with a matching brown coloured handbag, trendy glasses, a pair of white heels and had kept her tresses open. She also made sure to wear a mask in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic as she made her way inside the airport. Looks like Shraddha is leaving for director Luv Ranjan’s wedding which will take place on February 20 in Agra. Pinkvilla had exclusively learnt that Luv Ranjan’s pre-wedding functions will begin on February 18.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor’s pics:

To note, Shraddha, who was last seen in the 2020 release Baaghi 3, is currently working on Luv Ranjan’s yet to be titled directorial with Ranbir Kapoor. While the team had been working on the schedule in Mumbai of late, looks like Shraddha took some time off from the shoot to attend the director’s wedding celebrations.

