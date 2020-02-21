PICS: Shraddha Kapoor wows in a dramatic lantern sleeve dress; Tiger Shroff looks suave at Baaghi 3 promotions

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor wow in stylish ensembles as they step out for the promotions of Baaghi 3.

Tiger Shroff and 's Baaghi 3 is inching close to its release and the stars have gone on a promotional spree for their film. The leading pair is painting the town red with their promotional activities and shelling out some major fashion inspiration sporting a new look every day. From cool casuals to stylish ensembles, Tiger and Shraddha have been grabbing eyeballs from all corners owing to their incredible choice of outfits.

Just a while ago, Tiger and Shraddha stepped out in the city to impart another style lesson to their fans. Promoting their upcoming film Baaghi 3, the duo engaged with their fans out in the open. Speaking of their look from their promotional outing today, Shraddha wowed in a dramatic lantern sleeves dress while Tiger Shroff looked suave. The actress was seen wearing a silver sequin dress with sheer lantern sleeves. She opted for middle parting and flaunted her long hair. Shraddha clubbed up her outfit with silver heels and kept style and grace in handy. On the other side, Tiger Shroff wore a white tee with denim jeans and looked dapper as always.

Check out their pictures:

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is slated for March 6, 2020 release. The film is the third installment in the Baaghi series with Tiger Shroff reprising his role Ranveer Pratap Singh aka Ronnie. Shraddha Kapoor returns to the franchise and plays an air hostess. On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh plays Tiger Shroff's brother and Jackie Shroff plays their father. The action thriller also stars Anita Lokhande, Annu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and others.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

