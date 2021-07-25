PICS: Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ishaan Khatter chill together on Sunday, get snapped outside Zoya Akhtar's home

Young actors were snapped out and about on Sunday. In the suburbs of Mumbai, the paparazzi snapped Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi outside Zoya Akhtar's residence in the city. The talented actors were more than excited to chill together on a Sunday. With continous shoots keeping them busy, looks like Siddhant and Ishaan had taken a break from their hectic schedules and arrived at Zoya's residence.

While we wonder if it was for a new project or just a casual Sunday hang, the duo surely kept it stylish. Ishaan opted for shades of white and beige. He paired a white graphic tee with a pair of beige shorts, a cap and striking sneakers with white sneakers. As for Siddhant, the Gully Boy actor was seen in a pair of black joggers and a bright green hoodie jacket.

Siddhant and Ishaan happily posed for the camera and did not mind hugging too. Check out their photos below:

As for their movies, Siddhant will next be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled next with and Ananya Panday. As for Ishaan, the actor will be seen in a war drama titled Pippa.