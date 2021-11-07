PICS: Sidharth Malhotra keeps it stylish in chic casuals as he arrives at the airport

Every day, the paparazzi spot B’Town celebrities in different parts of the city, no matter where they go. From airports and gyms, to studios and posh restaurants, the shutterbugs keep an eye on every probable place where they might spot a celebrity or two. Today was no different as the media spotted none other than Sidharth Malhotra as he walked out of the airport. The actor kept it quite casual and cool as he was spotted in comfortable casuals as his airport looks.

‘Airport looks’ have become a popular concept and lingo in today’s Bollywood culture. What the stars choose to wear as their airport looks become news and set fashion trends in a second. While some like to keep it glamorous, others opt for a combination of style and comfort. Sidharth Malhotra’s airport look today can be grouped into the latter category. The Shershaah actor kept it chic and comfortable in grey casuals which featured a sweatshirt and a pair of joggers. For footwear, he wore a pair of white sneakers with slight accents of grey, blue, and orange hues. He donned a pair of sunglasses and wore a black mouth mask, keeping in mind the COVID safety protocols.

Take a look:

Sidharth has returned from Delhi after a short visit to his family. In terms of work, Sidharth was last seen in Shershaah opposite rumoured ladylove, Kiara Advani. Sidharth will be next seen in a spy thriller, Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. The shoot of the film was completed a few weeks back and Sidharth and Rashmika joined their crew to celebrate it in the city. Besides this, Sidharth also has Thank God with Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn in the pipeline.