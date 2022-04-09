PICS: Sidharth Malhotra wears a comfy grey tee to a restaurant; Rani Mukerji clicked at Anil Kapoor's house

Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most talented and hottest actors in the industry. He has proven his mettle in movies such as Kapoor and Sons, Ek Villain, Shershaah, and others. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans wait for his pictures to go out in the public domain. Today is the treat for his loved ones as he got clicked outside a restaurant in Bandra by the paparazzi.

In the photos, the Brothers actor can be seen wearing a grey t-shirt with casual trousers. His look of the night was all about comfort. However, he did not stop by to pose for the camera and rushed to his car.

See Sidharth’s photos here:

Meanwhile, the paparazzi also clicked actress Rani Mukerji at superstar Anil Kapoor’s house in Juhu. She wore an all-white outfit and looked every inch beautiful. She too did not stop by to pose for the cameras and went to her car.

See Rani’s photos here:

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Shershah. He now has Mission Majnu in the pipeline, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Rashmika Mandanna. Apart from this, the actor also has Yodha in the pipeline with Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

Whereas, Rani Mukerji will be next seen in the movie Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Earlier, she said, “These are stories that need to be told. I’m hoping that the story of this film will resonate with every Indian the way it did for me and my team. It’s an incredible story of human resilience that will appeal to audiences across the country and across every age group.”

ALSO READ: On her 44th birthday, Rani Mukerji opens up on Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: It will resonate with every Indian