PICS: Soha Ali Khan dons floral dress, Kunal Kemmu goes casual for Kareena Kapoor’s house party

Kareena Kapoor Khan threw a house party on Friday. Paparazzi clicked her friends and family members outside the actress' residence. Kareena’s sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan, her husband and actor Kunal Kemmu, and actress Kritika Kamra were among those who were spotted outside Bebo’s Bandra residence. They all made a stylish appearance and looked party-ready too. They also posed and smiled for the paparazzi.

In the photos, Soha Ali Khan was seen wearing a floral maxi dress. She kept her makeup neutral and left her hair loose. Soha looked every inch beautiful. Kunal Kemmu picked smart casual attire for the party. Kritika Kamra chose a denim-on-denim look and looked really pretty. She was seen posing with Soha for the pictures. Other celebrities from the film fraternity too arrived for Kareena’s get-together.

Take a look:

In other news, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in the film Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of the super hit Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha will release in theatres on April 14, 2022.

Talking about Kunal Kemmu, he was last seen in the 2020 film Lootcase. It was a comedy film and was directed by debutant Rajesh Krishnan. The movie also stars Rasika Dugal and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

