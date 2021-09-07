PICS: Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Malaika Arora & Shriya Saran get together for a Monday night dinner

It is far from unusual for celebrities in the entertainment industry to get papped as they go about their life. Every day, the paparazzi spots celebs at different parts of the dream city of Mumbai including gyms, spas, salons, airports, restaurants, dance classes etc. This Monday was no different as many B-Town celebs decided to kickstart the week on an active and fun note. Speaking of which, last night, on September 6th, the shutterbugs spotted , Sonam Kapoor, husband Anand Ahuja, south star Shriya Saran and her husband as they got together for dinner, and it sure did look like they had a great time.

The week started with a lot of fun for these big names of the film industry, as they met at Bandra’s Pali Café. All of them dressed in their comfortable yet stylish best. Sonam was seen nailing a printed black and white two-piece outfit, while husband Anand Ahuja donned a white tee paired with black trousers. Malaika Arora was seen clad in a golden Kaftan with foil print. The paps also spotted model and actress Aditi Govitrikar at the café who donned a pretty beige dress. South star Shriya Saran was also present at the scene along with her husband Andrei Koscheev. Shriya was seen sporting a white top paired with black shorts, while Andrei came in comfortable casuals.

All of the stars happily obliged the media with pictures. They posed with a bright smile while the paps clicked them from a safe distance. Shriya and Andrei looked especially cute together, as they laughed and hugged each other.

Take a look at their latest pictures:

