In PICS: Taapsee Pannu & co arrive at Rashmi Rocket screening

Taapsee Pannu and the team of Rashmi Rocket were papped this evening as they arrived for the screening of the upcoming film. Ever since its announcement, the audience has been excitedly waiting to watch the Taapsee Pannu starrer Rashmi Rocket. Directed by Akarsh Khurrana Rashmi Rocket is a sports film telling the story of a sprinter. Largely, it deals with something that has not been taken up in other sports films in the film industry, i.e, the issue of Gender Testing. Taapsee will essay the role of a sprinter, and how she deals with the unfair practice of gender testing prevalent in the sports scene in the country, is the plot of the film. Rashmi Rocket will be released directly on a digital platform on October 15th.

The paparazzi photographed Taapsee and the team as they arrived for the screening of the film tonight. Taapsee was seen dressed in a cropped blue jumpsuit. She layered it up with a checked brown and maroon jacket, which she styled by keeping the sleeves folded. Taapsee opted for a matching brown belt to accessorize her look. She kept her hair tied in a ponytail and chose to wear white sneakers for footwear. The actress was also seen sporting tattoo marks on her neck, which is a part of her character in the film. Apart from Taapsee, Abhishek Banerjee and Bhoomi Trivedi were also present on the scene.

Take a look:

Apart from Taapsee, Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli, Shweta Tripathi, Supriya Pathak will be featuring in Rashmi Rocket. Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film's shoot commenced last year and it was extensively shot across Pune and Mumbai. The actress had documented her physical transformation journey for her fans and followers. Rashmi Rocket is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. The sports drama will release on 15 October on ZEE5.

