PICS: Taimur enjoys playful evening at home; Saif Ali Khan exudes charm in casuals for Bhoot Police promotions

and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s darling son Taimur Ali Khan has been the talk of the town ever since he was born. He is the most adored star kid in tinselvile and leaves no chance to send the paps on a photo clicking spree every time he steps out in the city. On the other hand, the fans are always keen to get a glimpse of little Tim. Keeping up with this trajectory, the prince of Pataudi once again made the headlines after he was papped at his building today.

In the pics, Taimur was seen dressed in a sky blue coloured t-shirt which was paired with pink coloured shorts and a pair of royal blue sneakers. He was seen having a playful evening as he was seen enjoying playing football with the guard. Taimur was undoubtedly looking adorable he got papped. On the other hand, daddy Saif Ali Khan was seen making a statement in blue as he had stepped out in the city to promote Bhoot Police. The Nawab of Pataudi was seen donning a blue coloured t-shirt which he had paired with denims.

Take a look at Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan’s pics:

Talking about Bhoot Police, the movie happens to be a horror comedy that has been helmed by Pawan Kripalani. Apart from Saif, Bhoot Polie will also feature , Jacqueline Fernandez and in the lead. The Pawan Kripalani directorial will be witnessing a digital release on September 17 this year.

