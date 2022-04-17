PICS: Tara Sutaria & Aadar Jain make voguish entry at newlyweds Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s post-wedding bash

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are among the most loved celebrities of Bollywood. They enjoy a massive fan following and their fans root for their ‘Jodi’. The couple, who has been dating for a long time, often leave fans in complete awe every time they make a public appearance. Today, once again the lovebirds caught all the eyeballs as they made a voguish entry at newlyweds Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s post-wedding bash. After dating for five years, the power couple of Bollywood finally tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 14. To celebrate their new journey as a married couple, Alia and Ranbir organised a bash for their family and friends from the industry.

Cameras went clickety-click as soon as Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain arrived at the newlyweds’ Vastu residence. In the photographs, Tara was seen shining in a tube white shimmery dress, which she paired with small earrings. Aadar, who was seen sitting next to her in the car, was dressed up in a formal suit with a white shirt. Apart from them, the paparazzi also spotted Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Tara Sutaria, and Aadar Jain, among many others at the celebrations.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt commemorated her and Ranbir's new journey as a married couple with a caption that won millions of hearts. She wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

Also Read: Karan Johar, Akansha Ranjan & others dazzle at Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s post-wedding bash; PICS