PICS: Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty make stunning pair as they step out for Tadap promotions

Tara Sutaria has been creating a massive buzz these days courtesy her upcoming movie. The diva will be seen romancing Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty in his debut movie Tadap. In fact, the makers had recently released the trailer of Tadap and it has left everyone in awe. Not just Ahan looked promising in the trailer, his sizzling chemistry with Tara left everyone wanting for more. And now, the team has begun promoting the movie and their off screen chemistry is winning hearts once again.

In the pics, Tadap star Tara and Ahan made a sizzling pair during the promotions. The Student of The Year 2 actress looked ravishing in a shimmery brown coloured crop top which she had paired with matching trousers and heels. She had kept her tresses open and had her make up game on point. Her panache was undoubtedly unmatched as she posed for the paps. On the other hand, Ahan looked dapper in his black shirt and trousers which he had paired with a matching jacket.

Take a look at Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria pics from Tadap promotions:

Meanwhile, Tara has been all praises for her Tadap co-star Ahan. In one of her throwback interviews, she had stated, “We just have gotten to know each other now. He is the sweetest guy and very down to earth and shy. He doesn't talk much but he is very talented. We shot some scenes together and the chemistry is looking nice”. Helmed by Milan Luthria, Tadap will be releasing on December 3 this year.

