PICS: Tiger Shroff heads out in athleisure; Sidharth Malhotra dons red pants as he gets papped at the airport

Tiger Shroff is a sight for the sore eyes as he heads out in stylish athleisure whereas Sidharth Malhotra revives the red pants trend as he gets papped at the airport.

Tiger Shroff is grabbing a lot of eyeballs for his upcoming film Baaghi 3. The actor has been teasing his fans with stills from the high octane action drama. Tiger seems to be an avid social media user and often the actor is found treating his Instafam with his pictures and videos. His dance moves and action sequences never fail to give us goosebumps and now the actor is upping his style game for the same. Speaking of style, how can we not mention ? who has recently become one of the most searched Bollywood actors in the fashion rulebooks of style Nazis.

Recently, both the desirable men of the tinsel town have caught our attention as they made a stylish appearance in the city. Tiger blessed the internet with his post-workout pictures whereas Sidharth revived the red pants trend as he got clicked at the airport. Tiger was a vision for the sore eyes as he got papped in his stylish athleisure. The Baaghi actor wore a grey tank tee with black track pants and white sports shoes. Tiger waved at the papps as he got out of his car and we can surely feel the temperature rising in the city.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra wowed us with his cool and casual style. The actor wore a black full sleeves t-shirt and matched it with a pair of bright red pants. He sported a black cap and stylish shades. Giving us a new airport trend, Sidharth definitely gets a 10 on 10 from the fashion gurus today.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

