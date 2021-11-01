PICS: Travel buddies Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor return to the city after dreamy vacation in Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are back from their recent visit to Kedarnath. Sara Ali Khan is turning out to be quite the traveler. Lately, she has been exploring different parts of India – from Ladakh to Udaipur and sharing stunning pictures on social media from the same. And this time, she jetted off to Kedarnath, Uttarakhand, along with friend and contemporary actress Janhvi Kapoor. The pictures from their visits to temples have been doing rounds on social media. Earlier today, the paparazzi spotted the two at the airport, as they landed in Mumbai.

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were clicked by the paparazzi as they walked out of the airport. Sara was seen donning comfortable casuals featuring a neon green pullover, black trousers, and black sneakers. She also had a black cap on. Her hair was tied in a ponytail. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor was seen clad in a red salwar suit. Her hair was left open, and she accessorized her look with a pair of silver jhumkas. Both the actresses had their mouth masks on, in accordance with the COVID safety protocols. Both Sara and Janhvi’s airport looks serve as proof that, be it casual wear or traditional, one can always combine style and comfort while traveling.

Take a look:

On the work front, both the actresses have an interesting lineup of upcoming films. Sara will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She also has The Immortal Ashwatthama with Vicky Kaushal but the film has reportedly been put on halt for the time being. Janhvi, on the other hand, has Goodluck Jerry and Mimi. She also has Dostana 2 which has been put on the backburner now.

