PICS: Varun Dhawan keeps it casual as he kickstarts the new week, his yellow jacket steals the show

A new week has kicked in and B’Town celebs are out and about with rejuvenated energy. This afternoon, the paparazzi spotted Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan as he stepped out in the city. In his career, Varun has managed to earn a massive fan following. The actor has not only impressed cine-goers with his roles in films like Badlapur and October, but has also been noted for his easy-going sense of style, and adorable boy-next-door looks as well. And this afternoon, Varun Dhawan gave a glimpse of the same when he got papped in the city.

The media photographed Varun in the neighborhood of Andheri in the dream city of Mumbai, as he visited filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions Office. The actor was seen making quite the fashion statement in comfortable winter casuals. Varun opted for a plain white tee, and a pair of grey joggers. He layered up with a bright yellow jacket which accentuated his outfit of the day from a basic look to a stylish one. He also wore a pair of white sneakers and accessorized it with sunglasses. As the media clicked him from a distance, he posed and waved at the cameras.

Take a look:

At the work front, Varun was last seen in the 2020 film Coolie No. 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan. He now has a few interesting projects in the kitty. Varun will be featuring in the family-comedy Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Helmed by Raj A Mehta, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Varun also has the horror-thriller film Bhediya, alongside Kriti Sanon.

