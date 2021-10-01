PICS: Vicky Kaushal exudes charm in his Indo Western attire during Sardar Udham promotions

Vicky Kaushal has been creating a lot of buzz of late courtesy his upcoming movie Sardar Udham. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie happens to be based on one of the greatest martyrs of Indian history Sardar Udham Singh who is known for avenging the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The makers had recently released the trailer of Sardar Udham, which features Vicky in the titular role, and it has opened to rave reviews from the audience and the celebs leaving everyone wanting for more.

And while Sardar Udham is slated to release on October 16 on the digital platform this year, the team is making sure to make it a big hit. After a massive trailer launch, Vicky and Shooojit were papped during the promotions of the movie in the city. In the pics, Vicky looked dapper in his Indo-Western outfit as he wore a navy blue coloured stylish kurta with white trousers. His swag was unmissable and could make the women go weak in their knees as he posed during the promotions.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s pics from Sardar Udham promotions:

Meanwhile, Vicky has also an interesting project in the kitty titled The Immortal Ashwatthama. Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the movie happens to be a mythological drama. For the uninitiated, Ashwatthaama happens to be one of the key characters of Mahabharata. He was the son of Guru Dronacharya, who was the teacher Pandavas and Kauravas. In the battle of Mahabharata, Ashwatthama was the Maharathi who had fought from Kauravas’s side against the Pandavas in Kurukshetra. It is said that he is one of the seven immortals or Chiranjeevi in the Hindu religion and if the mythology is to be believed, Ashwatthama is still believed to be alive.

