PICS: Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif hold hands at airport as the lovebirds twin on Valentine’s Day

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have become one of the most loved and popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The gorgeous duo has been making headlines ever since their dreamy December wedding last year. Fans go gaga over the lovebirds whenever they post pictures together on their social media feed, or are spotted together. Speaking of which, a few moments back, Katrina and Vicky were papped at the Mumbai airport, as they returned from London to celebrate their first Valentine’s Day post marriage. The paparazzi photographed them as they held hands and even twinned in their denim-on-denim airport looks.

Both Vicky and Katrina kept their outfits of the night quite casual, cozy, and stylish. Katrina was seen donning a denim shirt which she combined with a pair of straight-legged denim pants and light blue sneakers. She opted for a makeup-free look and styled her hair in a sleek high ponytail. Vicky was seen opting for a similar look with a white tee-shirt and denim pants. He layered up with a blue denim jacket, and completed the look with a pair of grey sneakers. Both the actors masked up, keeping in line with the COVID-19 precautions. The husband-and-wife duo held hands as they walked out of the airport and were papped by shutterbugs.

Take a look:

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham. He recently wrapped up the shoot for Laxman Utekar’s yet-to-be-named film where he will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan. He also has Meghna Gulzar directorial, Sam Bahadur. And the actor is also in talks for Shah Rukh Khan’s next. Pinkvilla has learned that Rajkumar Hirani is in talks with Vicky Kaushal for an important role in his next, which is headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Ranveer Singh. She will soon be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan.

